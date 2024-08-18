Hertha Berlin and Cologne advance in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Former Bundesliga teams Hertha Berlin and Cologne reached the second round of the German Cup in contrasting…

BERLIN (AP) — Former Bundesliga teams Hertha Berlin and Cologne reached the second round of the German Cup in contrasting fashion on Sunday.

Hertha routed third-division side Hansa Rostock 5-1 away in the first round. Cologne, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last season, needed extra time to overcome third-tier Sandhausen 3-2 after squandering a 2-0 lead and conceding for 2-2 in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Second-division side Jahn Regensburg upset Bundesliga team Bochum 1-0, while Augsburg — the other top-flight team playing Sunday — came from behind to beat fourth-tier Viktoria Berlin 4-1.

Second-division Elversberg enjoyed the biggest win of the first round so far with a 7-0 rout of Hildesheim. Hamburger SV went close to matching it with a 7-1 win over fourth-tier Meppen.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin and Leipzig all secured their progress on Friday or Saturday.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart had their first-round games postponed because of their participation in the German Supercup on Saturday.

