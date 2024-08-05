Hassan takes bronze in the 5,000, the first of her 3 Olympic distance races. Chebet wins gold

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sifan Hassan’s audacious attempt at a distance triple gold is over after just one race. That…

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sifan Hassan’s audacious attempt at a distance triple gold is over after just one race. That didn’t stop her from jumping on 5,000-meter gold medalist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya in a festive celebration for both women on Monday at the Paris Olympics.

Hassan, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner was embarking on a big program that also includes the 10,000 and the marathon. She started with a bronze in the 5,000.

“This year I had a lot of ups and downs,” Hassan said. “I was a little bit over training and it took me two months to recover. Here I am with a medal. … My main goal is to complete all three distances.”

Chebet clocked 14 minutes, 28.56 seconds for her first major international title after claiming silver and bronze medals at the last two world championships.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya was awarded the silver after initially being disqualified for physical contact with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay. Kipyegon’s silver was reinstated after an appeal.

Hassan settled for bronze in 14:30.61

European champion Nadia Battocletti of Italy, who was briefly bumped up to the bronze position, was then relegated to fourth. She crossed in 14:31.64.

