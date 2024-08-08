Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344-8 in first cricket test vs W.Indies

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi led South Africa to 344-8 in its first…

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi led South Africa to 344-8 in its first innings at stumps on Day 2 of the first test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

Bavuma, the captain, struck seven fours and one six in his 182-ball innings of 86, after opening batter De Zorzi had made 78 from 145 deliveries at the top of the order, with seven fours and two sixes.

Kyle Verreynne (39) and Wiaan Mulder (37 not out) also made valuable contributions with the bat for South Africa.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the pick of the West Indies bowling attack, taking 3-66 in his 20 overs. Kemar Roach and fellow fast bowler Jayden Seales also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

South Africa had started the day on 45-1 after rain meant only 15 overs of play was possible on Day 1 on Wednesday.

West Indies went into the series after losing 3-0 in England, with two of those tests ending within three days.

The two-test series will be followed by three T20 games.

