Griner leads Phoenix against New York after 22-point performance

New York Liberty (25-5, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (16-14, 9-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the New York Liberty after Brittney Griner scored 22 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 82-80 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Mercury have gone 9-4 in home games. Phoenix has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Liberty are 11-3 on the road. New York is second in the WNBA scoring 85.5 points per game while shooting 44.8%.

Phoenix makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Phoenix gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 99-93 on June 19. Diana Taurasi scored 19 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is scoring 22.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mercury.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

