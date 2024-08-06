Greek athlete tests positive for banned substance, booted from Paris Games

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek athlete at the Paris Games has tested positive in a doping test and has…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek athlete at the Paris Games has tested positive in a doping test and has been asked to leave the athletes’ village, Greece’s Olympic committee said in a statement Monday.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee said it was informed of the positive result by Greece’s anti-doping agency. The athlete was automatically given a temporary ban.

The HOC did not identify the athlete or which sport they were competing in.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.