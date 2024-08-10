Greece 19, Canada 10
|Greece
|2
|5
|5
|7
|—
|19
|Canada
|2
|3
|2
|3
|—
|10
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Greece 13 (E. Ninou 1, M. Patra 1, E. Plevritou 1, V. Plevritou 1, E. Xenaki 1, N. Eleftheriadou 2, M. Myriokefalitaki 2, M. Plevritou 4); Canada 13 (E. Lemay-Lavoie 1, B. McDowell 1, K. Paul 1, S. Browne 2, V. Bakoc 4, H. McKelvey 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Canada None.
Penalty Fouls_Greece 1 (V. Plevritou 1); Canada 2 (S. Browne 2).
Ejections_Greece 1 (M. Plevritou); Canada 3 (V. Bakoc, S. Browne, H. McKelvey).
Referees_Aurely Blanchard, France. Jennifer Erin Mc Call, United States. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia. Qi Zhao, China.
