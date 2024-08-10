Greece 19, Canada 10 Greece 2 5 5 7 — 19 Canada 2 3 2 3 — 10 First Quarter_None…

Greece 19, Canada 10

Greece 2 5 5 7 — 19 Canada 2 3 2 3 — 10

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Greece 13 (E. Ninou 1, M. Patra 1, E. Plevritou 1, V. Plevritou 1, E. Xenaki 1, N. Eleftheriadou 2, M. Myriokefalitaki 2, M. Plevritou 4); Canada 13 (E. Lemay-Lavoie 1, B. McDowell 1, K. Paul 1, S. Browne 2, V. Bakoc 4, H. McKelvey 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Canada None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece 1 (V. Plevritou 1); Canada 2 (S. Browne 2).

Ejections_Greece 1 (M. Plevritou); Canada 3 (V. Bakoc, S. Browne, H. McKelvey).

Referees_Aurely Blanchard, France. Jennifer Erin Mc Call, United States. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia. Qi Zhao, China.

