Greece 13, United States 11

Greece 4 3 4 2 — 13 United States 4 2 3 2 — 11

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Greece 16 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, K. Genidounias 1, K. Kakaris 1, A. Vlachopoulos 1, E. Kalogeropoulos 2, N. Papanikolaou 2, A. Papanastasiou 4, D. Skoumpakis 4); United States 12 (A. Bowen 1, J. Hooper 1, H. Daube 2, C. Dodd 2, A. Obert 2, B. Hallock 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; United States None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece 3 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, N. Gkillas 1, E. Zerdevas 1); United States 2 (L. Cupido 1, M. Irving 1).

Ejections_Greece 2 (A. Papanastasiou, D. Skoumpakis); United States 1 (B. Hallock).

Referees_David Gomez Pordomingo, Spain. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia.

