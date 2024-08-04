Greece 11, France 4
|Greece
|2
|1
|3
|5
|—
|11
|France
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Greece 8 (N. Eleftheriadou 1, A. Giannopoulou 1, M. Myriokefalitaki 1, E. Plevritou 1, M. Plevritou 1, V. Plevritou 1, M. Patra 2); France 11 (A. Daule 1, O. Hertzka 1, C. Radosavljevic 1, T. Raspo 1, E. Vernoux 1, L. Guillet 2, C. Bouloukbachi 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; France None.
Penalty Fouls_Greece 1 (M. Myriokefalitaki 1); France 2 (T. Raspo 1, E. Vernoux 1).
Ejections_Greece None; France 1 (C. Bouloukbachi).
Referees_Vojin Putnikovic, Serbia. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia. Manuel de Jesus, United States.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.