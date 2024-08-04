Greece 11, France 4 Greece 2 1 3 5 — 11 France 1 2 1 0 — 4 First Quarter_None…

Greece 11, France 4

Greece 2 1 3 5 — 11 France 1 2 1 0 — 4

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Greece 8 (N. Eleftheriadou 1, A. Giannopoulou 1, M. Myriokefalitaki 1, E. Plevritou 1, M. Plevritou 1, V. Plevritou 1, M. Patra 2); France 11 (A. Daule 1, O. Hertzka 1, C. Radosavljevic 1, T. Raspo 1, E. Vernoux 1, L. Guillet 2, C. Bouloukbachi 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; France None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece 1 (M. Myriokefalitaki 1); France 2 (T. Raspo 1, E. Vernoux 1).

Ejections_Greece None; France 1 (C. Bouloukbachi).

Referees_Vojin Putnikovic, Serbia. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia. Manuel de Jesus, United States.

