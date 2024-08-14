Live Radio
Greatest pole vaulter Duplantis to race fastest 400-meter hurdler Warholm in 100-meter sprint

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 12:27 PM

ZURICH (AP) — The greatest pole vaulter is set to race the fastest ever 400-meter hurdler.

In the 100-meter sprint.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, who broke his own world record in the pole vault at the Paris Olympics, will race Karsten Warholm, who set his 400-meter hurdles world record at the previous Olympics in Tokyo.

The race will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sept. 4, a day before the city’s Diamond League meet, organizers said Wednesday.

Both athletes have run the 100 before — albeit not recently — with Warholm clocking 10.49 in 2017, and Duplantis 10.57 in 2018.

Swedish star Duplantis cleared 6.25 meters (20 feet, 6 inches) in Paris to break the pole vault world record for the ninth time.

Warholm’s record of 45.94 seconds from the Tokyo Games still stands. The Norwegian claimed the silver medal in the Paris race, won by American Rai Benjamin.

