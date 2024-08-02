Giants No-Hitters

Aug. 2, 2024, Blake Snell, at Cincinnati, 3-0. June 9, 2015, Chris Heston, at N.Y. Mets, 5-0. June 25, 2014,…

Aug. 2, 2024, Blake Snell, at Cincinnati, 3-0.

June 9, 2015, Chris Heston, at N.Y. Mets, 5-0.

June 25, 2014, Tim Lincecum vs. San Diego, 4-0

July 13, 2013, Tim Lincecum at San Diego, 9-0

June 13, 2012, Matt Cain vs. Houston, 10-0 (perfect game)

July 10, 2009, Jonathan Sanchez vs. San Diego, 8-0

Sept. 29, 1976, John Montefusco at Atlanta, 9-0

Aug. 24, 1975 (2nd game), Ed Halicki vs. New York Mets, 6-0

Sept. 17, 1968, Gaylord Perry vs. St. Louis, 1-0

May 8, 1929, Carl Hubbell vs. Pittsburgh, 11-0

May 7, 1922, Jesse Barnes vs. Philadelphia, 6-0

April 15, 1915, Richard Marquard vs. Brooklyn, 2-0

Sept. 6, 1912, Jeff Tesreau at Philadelphia, 3-0

July 4, 1908, Hooks Wiltse vs. Philadelphia, 1-0, 10 innings

June 13, 1905, Christy Mathewson at Chicago Cubs, 1-0

July 15, 1901, Christy Mathewson at St. Louis, 5-0

July 31, 1891, Amos Rusie vs. Brooklyn, 6-0

