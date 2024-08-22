Gerrit Cole gets second pitch clock violation in four weeks for taking too long in warmups

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole’s 150th career win also featured a second pitch clock violation in five weeks. Cole…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole’s 150th career win also featured a second pitch clock violation in five weeks.

Cole was flagged for a violation by plate umpire Derek Thomas for throwing an extra pitch in warmups Thursday before the second inning of the New York Yankees’ 6-0 win over Cleveland. Cole briefly engaged in an animated discussion with Thomas before manager Aaron Boone continued the discussion.

Rookie Jhonkensy Noel, who was not in the batter’s box when Cole was cited, was awarded an automatic ball and drew a three-pitch walk. The violation did not cost the reigning AL Cy Young winner, who allowed one hit in six innings to become the fourth active pitcher with 150 victories.

The violation occurred after Austin Wells struck out for the final out of the first.

“Today, Wells made the last out or was on base. So usually when the catcher makes the last out, there’s grace and they wave off the clock as they wait for the catcher to come out,” Boone said.

“That was the case, but Wells actually did a pretty good job of getting out there ahead of time a little bit at 40 seconds and he said one more by the time he squatted. So it’s almost like us speeding up the game in a way and we’re penalized for it and then we got to hold up. So it felt a little ticky-tacky to me.”

Cole also was called for the same violation by Quinn Wolcott before the second inning on July 19 against Tampa Bay. In New York’s 6-1 win, Cole did not make his final warm-up toss until there were 20 seconds on the pitch clock and grew heated with Wolcott before pitching six innings.

“We tried to get out there and get it done quick,” Cole said. “He moved as quickly as he could. He called it by the letter of the law, so it’s a correct call in that sense.”

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.