Germany 3, Argentina 2 Germany 1 1 0 1 — 3 Argentina 1 0 0 1 — 2 Germany_T. Hinrichs…

Germany 3, Argentina 2

Germany 1 1 0 1 — 3 Argentina 1 0 0 1 — 2

Germany_T. Hinrichs 1, G. Peillat 1, J. Weigand 1.

Argentina_M. Casella Schuth 1, A. Mazzilli 1.

Green Cards_M. Zwicker, Germany, 11′. M. Grambusch, Germany, 55′.

Yellow Cards_M. Grambusch, Germany, 59′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Zeke Newman, Australia. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.