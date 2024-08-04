Germany 3, Argentina 2
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—
|2
Germany_T. Hinrichs 1, G. Peillat 1, J. Weigand 1.
Argentina_M. Casella Schuth 1, A. Mazzilli 1.
Green Cards_M. Zwicker, Germany, 11′. M. Grambusch, Germany, 55′.
Yellow Cards_M. Grambusch, Germany, 59′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Zeke Newman, Australia. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands.
