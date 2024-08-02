Germany 3, Argentina 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-21) Germany_Spiker-G. Grozer (11-21), M. Karlitzek (8-21), M. Reichert (7-16) (won-total attempts); Blocker-G. Grozer…

Germany 3, Argentina 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-21)

Germany_Spiker-G. Grozer (11-21), M. Karlitzek (8-21), M. Reichert (7-16) (won-total attempts); Blocker-G. Grozer (4-11), M. Karlitzek (2-5), T. Krick (1-4); Server-G. Grozer (1-9), L. Kampa (4-14), M. Karlitzek (3-14), M. Reichert (1-14); Scorer-G. Grozer (16-41).

Argentina_Spiker-B. Lima (5-16), L. Vicentin (7-17), F. Conte (8-20) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Loser (1-7), B. Lima (0-4), L. de Cecco (2-7), N. Zerba (0-4); Server-J. Martinez Franchi (0-2), A. Loser (2-11), B. Lima (0-3), L. de Cecco (1-6), L. Vicentin (0-7), N. Zerba (0-10), F. Conte (0-9); Scorer-F. Conte (9-31).

Referees_Fabrice Collados, France. Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Stefano Cesare, Italy. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

