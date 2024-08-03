Germany 0, Canada 0, Germany advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Canada 0, Germany 0, Germany advances 4-2 on penalty kicks
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Germany, Giulia Gwinn, G; Janina Minge, G; Sydney Lohmann, NG; Felicitas Rauch, G; Ann Katrin Berger, G. Canada, Quinn, G; Ashley Lawrence, NG; Adriana Leon, NG; Janine Beckie, G.
Yellow Cards_Brand, Germany, 79th; Rauch, Germany, 102nd; Gwinn, Germany, 107th.
Referee_Edina Alves Batista.
