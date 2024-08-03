Live Radio
Germany 0, Canada 0, Germany advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

The Associated Press

August 3, 2024, 3:56 PM

Germany 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Germany, Giulia Gwinn, G; Janina Minge, G; Sydney Lohmann, NG; Felicitas Rauch, G; Ann Katrin Berger, G. Canada, Quinn, G; Ashley Lawrence, NG; Adriana Leon, NG; Janine Beckie, G.

Yellow Cards_Brand, Germany, 79th; Rauch, Germany, 102nd; Gwinn, Germany, 107th.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista.

Sports
