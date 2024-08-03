George Springer leaves Blue Jays’ game at Yankees after fouling ball off shin

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto slugger George Springer left the Blue Jays’ 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto slugger George Springer left the Blue Jays’ 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night in the middle of the seventh inning after fouling a pitch off his left shin.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Springer was going to have a scan.

“He’s going to just check it out and kind of just day to day right now, but I think it’ll be all right,” Schneider said.

Springer fouled a 90.1 mph sinker from Michael Tonkin off the shin in the sixth inning and fell to the ground. He struck out and played defense in the bottom of the sixth. He was replaced in right field by Steward Berroa. in the seventh.

Springer went 1 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts and is hitting .229 with 13 homers and 41 RBIs. The 34-year-old is a four-time All-Star.

“We were planning on DH-ing him one of these games anyway,” Schneider said, “so if that’s tomorrow, great. If it’s not, hopefully Sunday.”

