PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria 41, Wes-Del 12

Batesville 21, Triton Central 14

Bloomington South 27, Columbus East 6

Bluffton 39, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 6

Brownstown 54, Corydon 20

Carroll (Flora) 55, Caston 6

Cascade 21, Indian Creek 18

Castle 14, Evansville North 11

Centerville 54, Cambridge City Lincoln 0

Clinton Central 41, Frankfort 22

Columbia City 42, Churubusco 0

Concord 13, Elkhart 12

Crawfordsville 14, Parke Heritage 6

Culver 42, Attica 0

DeKalb 37, Angola 21

Delphi 41, Benton Central 6

Delta 28, Muncie Central 7

Eastern (Pekin) 21, W. Washington 6

Eastside 25, Woodlan 11

Edgewood 41, Mitchell 6

Elwood 47, Southern Wells 6

Evansville Mater Dei 45, Evansville Central 7

Evansville Memorial 37, Jasper 6

Fairfield 55, Goshen 17

Franklin 47, New Albany 6

Gary West 38, Indpls Washington 0

Greenfield 50, Beech Grove 8

Guerin Catholic 36, McCutcheon 17

Heritage 46, Bellmont 7

Heritage Hills 43, Southridge 14

Indpls Cathedral 24, Indpls Ben Davis 6

Indpls Chatard 58, Indy Brebeuf 35

Indpls Park Tudor 44, Greenwood Christian 27

Jay Co. 49, Blackford 0

Lafayette Catholic 55, Seeger 6

Lafayette Harrison 30, W. Lafayette 22

Lebanon 48, Pendleton Hts. 40

Leo 20, Ft. Wayne Luers 17

Logansport 49, Peru 7

Madison 20, Scottsburg 14

Madison-Grant 40, Tri-Central 7

Maria Stein Marion Local, Ohio 45, Linton 6

Martinsville 50, Bedford N. Lawrence 7

Mishawaka 41, Mishawaka Marian 24

Mississinewa 35, Norwell 0

Monrovia 35, Greencastle 21

Mooresville 30, Bloomington North 27

N. Decatur 48, S. Decatur 6

N. Putnam 52, N. Montgomery 20

N. Vermillion 41, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

New Palestine 35, Kokomo 7

NorthWood 34, Jimtown 12

Northeastern 74, Union Co. 0

Northview 34, Terre Haute North 20

Northwestern 19, Manchester 14

Oak Hill 30, Eastern (Greentown) 15

Pike Central 35, Clarksville 0

Pioneer 42, Cass 14

Prairie Heights 56, Whitko 14

Providence 13, CAK, Tenn. 2

Riverton Parke 34, Cloverdale 33

Rochester 42, Wabash 0

S. Vermillion 49, W. Vigo 0

Salem 22, N. Harrison 12

Seymour 23, Greenwood 20

Shelbyville 36, Greensburg 14

Silver Creek 41, Charlestown 26

Springs Valley 45, Eastern (Greene) 0

St. Xavier (KY), Ky. 56, Floyd Central 14

Sullivan 48, N. Knox 6

Switzerland Co. 39, Crawford Co. 0

Taylor 14, N. White 8

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Wawasee 0

Tipton 27, S. Adams 21

Tri-West 43, Western 7

Triton 27, LaVille 6

W. Noble 55, Central Noble 7

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 14

Whiteland 27, Jeffersonville 13

Yorktown 41, Anderson 2

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

