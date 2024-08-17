PREP FOOTBALL=
Clarke County 12, Southern Choctaw 0
G.W. Long 14, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Hamilton 28, Lamar County High School 0
Handley 38, Randolph County 7
Lexington 42, Clements 6
Lynn 14, Addison 0
Mars Hill Bible 28, Deshler 14
Oxford 13, Oak Mountain 2
Ranburne 26, Spring Garden 20
Thomasville 27, Millry 0
West Limestone 44, Elkmont 8
West Point 27, Hanceville 0
Westminster Christian Academy 24, Haleyville 21
Winfield 14, Brookwood 7
Winston County 6, Hubbertville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Brockton vs. Barbour County High School, ccd.
