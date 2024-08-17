PREP FOOTBALL= Clarke County 12, Southern Choctaw 0 G.W. Long 14, Pike Liberal Arts 7 Hamilton 28, Lamar County High…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Clarke County 12, Southern Choctaw 0

G.W. Long 14, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Hamilton 28, Lamar County High School 0

Handley 38, Randolph County 7

Lexington 42, Clements 6

Lynn 14, Addison 0

Mars Hill Bible 28, Deshler 14

Oxford 13, Oak Mountain 2

Ranburne 26, Spring Garden 20

Thomasville 27, Millry 0

West Limestone 44, Elkmont 8

West Point 27, Hanceville 0

Westminster Christian Academy 24, Haleyville 21

Winfield 14, Brookwood 7

Winston County 6, Hubbertville 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Brockton vs. Barbour County High School, ccd.

