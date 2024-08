Friday’s Olympic Scores

Friday, August 9 BASKETBALL Women Semifinals United States 85, Australia 64 BEACH VOLLEYBALL Women Bronze Medal Switzerland 2, Australia 0…

Friday, August 9

BASKETBALL

Women

Semifinals

United States 85, Australia 64

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women

Bronze Medal

Switzerland 2, Australia 0 (21-17, 21-15)

HOCKEY

Women

Bronze Medal

Argentina 2, Belgium 2, Argentina wins 3-1 in shootout

Gold Medal

Netherlands 1, China 1, Netherlands wins 3-1 in shootout

HANDBALL

Men

Semifinals

Germany 25, Spain 24

FOOTBALL

Men

Gold Medal

Spain 5, France 3

Women

Bronze Medal

Germany 1, Spain 0

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Bronze Medal

United States 3, Italy 0 (25-23, 30-28, 26-24)

WATER POLO

Men

Semifinals

Spain 11, Italy 9

Serbia 10, United States 6

Greece 15, Australia 9

Croatia 9, Hungary 8

