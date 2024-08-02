Friday’s Olympic Medalists

ROWING Men’s Pair GOLD_Croatia (Martin Sinkovic, Valent Sinkovic) SILVER_Britain (Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Tom George) BRONZE_Switzerland (Roman Roeoesli, Andrin Gulich) Women’s Pair…

ROWING

Men’s Pair

GOLD_Croatia (Martin Sinkovic, Valent Sinkovic)

SILVER_Britain (Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Tom George)

BRONZE_Switzerland (Roman Roeoesli, Andrin Gulich)

Women’s Pair

GOLD_Netherlands (Ymkje Clevering, Veronique Meester)

SILVER_Romania (Ioana Vrinceanu, Roxana Anghel)

BRONZE_Australia (Jess Morrison, Annabelle McIntyre)

___

SHOOTING

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

GOLD_Chiara Leone, Switzerland

SILVER_Sagen Maddalena, United States

BRONZE_Qiongyue Zhang, China

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.