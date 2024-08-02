Friday’s Olympic Medalists

ROWING
Men’s Pair
GOLD_Croatia (Martin Sinkovic, Valent Sinkovic)
SILVER_Britain (Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Tom George)
BRONZE_Switzerland (Roman Roeoesli, Andrin Gulich)
Women’s Pair
GOLD_Netherlands (Ymkje Clevering, Veronique Meester)
SILVER_Romania (Ioana Vrinceanu, Roxana Anghel)
BRONZE_Australia (Jess Morrison, Annabelle McIntyre)
___
SHOOTING
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
GOLD_Chiara Leone, Switzerland
SILVER_Sagen Maddalena, United States
BRONZE_Qiongyue Zhang, China
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.