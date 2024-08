Friday’s Breaking Results

Friday Women B-Girls Pre-Qualifier Battle India, Netherlands, def. Talash, Refugee Olympic Team, 3-DQ. Round Robin – Group B Nicka, Lithuania,…

India, Netherlands, def. Talash, Refugee Olympic Team, 3-DQ.

Round Robin – Group B

Nicka, Lithuania, vs. Syssy, France, 1-1.

Logistx, United States, vs. Raygun, Australia, 2-0.

Nicka, Lithuania, vs. Logistx, United States, 2-0.

Raygun, Australia, vs. Syssy, France, 0-2.

Raygun, Australia, vs. Nicka, Lithuania, 0-2.

Logistx, United States, vs. Syssy, France, 1-1.

Round Robin – Group C

Ami, Japan, vs. Anti, Italy, 2-0.

Elmamouny, Morocco, vs. Ying Zi, China, 0-2.

Ami, Japan, vs. Elmamouny, Morocco, 2-0.

Ying Zi, China, vs. Anti, Italy, 2-0.

Ying Zi, China, vs. Ami, Japan, 0-2.

Elmamouny, Morocco, vs. Anti, Italy, 0-2.

Round Robin – Group D

Ayumi, Japan, vs. Stefani, Ukraine, 1-1.

Kate, Ukraine, vs. Carlota, France, 2-0.

Ayumi, Japan, vs. Kate, Ukraine, 1-1.

Carlota, France, vs. Stefani, Ukraine, 0-2.

Carlota, France, vs. Ayumi, Japan, 0-2.

Kate, Ukraine, vs. Stefani, Ukraine, 1-1.

Round Robin – Group A

671, China, vs. Sunny, United States, 2-0.

Vanessa, Portugal, vs. India, Netherlands, 0-2.

671, China, vs. Vanessa, Portugal, 2-0.

India, Netherlands, vs. Sunny, United States, 2-0.

India, Netherlands, vs. 671, China, 2-0.

Vanessa, Portugal, vs. Sunny, United States, 0-2.

Quarterfinals

Ami, Japan, def. Syssy, France, 3-0.

India, Netherlands, def. Ayumi, Japan, 2-1.

671, China, def. Kate, Ukraine, 3-0.

Nicka, Lithuania, def. Ying Zi, China, 3-0.

Semifinals

Ami, Japan, def. India, Netherlands, 2-1.

Nicka, Lithuania, def. 671, China, 2-1.

Finals

Bronze Medal Battle

671, China, def. India, Netherlands, 2-1.

Gold Medal Battle

Ami, Japan, def. Nicka, Lithuania, 3-0.

