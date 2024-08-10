Men’s Gold Medal Match France 3, Poland 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) France_Spiker-B. Chinenyeze (8-11), T. Clevenot (9-16), J. Patry (14-20)…

Men’s Gold Medal Match

France 3, Poland 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23)

France_Spiker-B. Chinenyeze (8-11), T. Clevenot (9-16), J. Patry (14-20) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Brizard (3-8), B. Chinenyeze (0-4), T. Clevenot (1-9), N. le Goff (2-9), E. Ngapeth (1-7), J. Patry (2-5); Server-T. Clevenot (1-10), Q. Jouffroy (4-9), N. le Goff (1-11), E. Ngapeth (1-13), J. Patry (1-15); Scorer-J. Patry (17-40).

Poland_Spiker-B. Boladz (4-7), J. Kochanowski (8-10), B. Kurek (9-19) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Boladz (1-2), T. Fornal (0-3), N. Huber (2-13), J. Kochanowski (1-7), B. Kurek (0-4); Server-N. Huber (1-10), B. Kurek (1-9), W. Leon Venero (2-13); Scorer-B. Kurek (10-32).

Referees_Stefano Cesare, Italy. Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

