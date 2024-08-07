France 3, Italy 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (15-24), E. Ngapeth (13-30), J. Patry (8-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Brizard…

France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (15-24), E. Ngapeth (13-30), J. Patry (8-22) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Brizard (1-7), B. Chinenyeze (1-8), T. Clevenot (2-3), N. le Goff (1-18); Server-A. Brizard (2-13), Y. Louati (1-4), E. Ngapeth (2-11), J. Patry (1-14); Scorer-T. Clevenot (17-37).

Italy_Spiker-D. Lavia (7-23), Y. Romano (10-21), L. Porro (2-6) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S. Giannelli (1-10), A. Michieletto (2-8), D. Lavia (1-4), G. Galassi (1-9), R. Russo (2-12); Server-S. Giannelli (0-12), A. Michieletto (3-13), D. Lavia (0-9), G. Galassi (0-9), Y. Romano (0-9), R. Russo (0-8); Scorer-Y. Romano (10-38).

Referees_Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Ivaylo Ivanov, Bulgaria. Scott Dziewirz, Canada. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

