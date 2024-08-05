France 3, Germany 2 (18-25, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13) France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (19-31), E. Ngapeth (17-33) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (4-11),…

France 3, Germany 2 (18-25, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13)

France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (19-31), E. Ngapeth (17-33) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (4-11), T. Clevenot (1-8), T. Faure (2-7), Q. Jouffroy (1-4), E. Ngapeth (3-8), J. Patry (1-3); Server-A. Brizard (0-16), B. Chinenyeze (1-18), T. Clevenot (0-17), T. Faure (1-13), Q. Jouffroy (0-7), N. le Goff (0-7), Y. Louati (0-2), E. Ngapeth (1-20); Scorer-E. Ngapeth (21-61).

Germany_Spiker-G. Grozer (17-33), M. Karlitzek (11-29), T. Krick (10-13), A. Brehme (12-18) (won-total attempts); Blocker-G. Grozer (4-11), T. Krick (4-12), A. Brehme (2-11); Server-G. Grozer (1-20), L. Kampa (0-13), M. Karlitzek (1-16), T. Krick (0-13), M. Reichert (0-15), R. Schott (0-1), A. Brehme (0-21), J. Tille (0-8); Scorer-G. Grozer (22-64).

Referees_Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

