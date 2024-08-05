France 3, Egypt 1OT

France 3, Egypt 1, OT
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Egypt, Saber, 62nd minute; 2, France, Mateta, (Olise), 83rd.
First Overtime_3, France, Mateta, (Sildillia), 99th.
Second Overtime_4, France, Olise, (Doue), 108th.
Yellow Cards_Bade, France, 89th; Fayed Abdelwahab El Rakhawy, Egypt, 90th+7; Zizo, Egypt, 105th+1; Kamal, Egypt, 105th+2; Lukeba, France, 105th+4.
Referee_Hector Said Martinez Sorto.
