France 26, Germany 23

France 13 13 — 26 Germany 10 13 — 23

France_T. Horacek 7, L. Flippes 4, E. Nze Minko 4, P. Foppa 2, L. Granier 2, M. Nocandy 2, A. Toublanc 2, O. Kanor 1, C. Valentini 1, G. Zaadi Deuna 1.

Germany_E. Boelk 7, X. Smits 4, J. Behnke 3, A. Doell 3, J. Maidhof 3, A. Grijseels 2, J. Behrend 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Lars Jorum, Norway. Havard Kleven, Norway. Ignacio Garcia, Spain. Maria Ines Paolantoni, Argentina. Per Olesen, Denmark. Jovan Popadic, Serbia. Viktoriia Alpaidze, Latvia. Frantisek Taborsky, Czech Republic.

