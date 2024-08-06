Live Radio
France 26, Germany 23

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 9:03 AM

France 13 13 26
Germany 10 13 23

France_T. Horacek 7, L. Flippes 4, E. Nze Minko 4, P. Foppa 2, L. Granier 2, M. Nocandy 2, A. Toublanc 2, O. Kanor 1, C. Valentini 1, G. Zaadi Deuna 1.

Germany_E. Boelk 7, X. Smits 4, J. Behnke 3, A. Doell 3, J. Maidhof 3, A. Grijseels 2, J. Behrend 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Lars Jorum, Norway. Havard Kleven, Norway. Ignacio Garcia, Spain. Maria Ines Paolantoni, Argentina. Per Olesen, Denmark. Jovan Popadic, Serbia. Viktoriia Alpaidze, Latvia. Frantisek Taborsky, Czech Republic.

