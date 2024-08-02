France 1, Argentina 0 France 1 0 — 1 Argentina 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, France, Mateta, (Olise), 5th…

France 1, Argentina 0

First Half_1, France, Mateta, (Olise), 5th minute.

Second Half_None.

Yellow Cards_Di Cesare, Argentina, 21st; Mateta, France, 33rd; Kone, France, 41st; Medina, Argentina, 53rd; Beltran, Argentina, 56th; Restes, France, 76th; Garcia, Argentina, 83rd; Akliouche, France, 88th; Magassa, France, 90th+5.

Referee_Ilgiz Tantashev.

