Former champion Sloane Stephens is out of the US Open after a first-round collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the U.S. Open after a stunning first-round collapse.

The 2017 champion won the first nine games against Clara Burel of France before falling 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 on Monday night.

Stephens got the first night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium in this year’s U.S. Open and it appeared she would end it quickly. The American won the first set in 21 minutes, then went up 3-0 in the second after breaking Burel the first two times she served.

Burel then broke in the next game, standing behind the baseline and breathing a long sigh of relief after finally get on the board. She broke again when Stephens was serving the match with a 5-4 lead, and again to win the second set.

Stephens again had a 5-4 lead and served for the match in the third set, but again Burel broke to start a streak of three straight games that gave her the match.

Stephens was eliminated in the first round for the second consecutive year.

