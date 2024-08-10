For Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, wife Mallory’s goal for U.S. is golden moment

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson wore his wife’s jersey and a grin wide enough to stretch from Chicago to Paris…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson wore his wife’s jersey and a grin wide enough to stretch from Chicago to Paris after the U.S. women’s national team beat Brazil for the Olympic gold medal on Saturday.

The Cubs’ shortstop went from a bundle of nerves to unbridled joy as he watched alone on a couch in his basement. His wife, Mallory, scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Brazil to propel the Americans to their fifth gold medal.

“Definitely let out some fist pumps and screams, got up off the couch and then right back into the same spot,” he said prior to the Cubs’ game against the crosstown White Sox.

Mallory Swanson scored in the 57th minute when she shot low past Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena after midfielder Korbin Albert found her with a long ball through two Brazilian defenders. Swanson yelled at teammate Sophia Smith to stay away from the ball, knowing she would be offsides. The Americans hung on and completed an undefeated run to their first gold since the 2012 London Games.

“Just so happy for her,” Dansby Swanson said. “It’s hard to really put into words just how happy I am for her, and she’s able to enjoy this moment.”

That golden moment came on the heels of a knee injury just over a year ago. Mallory Swanson endured multiple knee surgeries and a lengthy recovery after being stretchered off the field during a friendly against Ireland in April 2023 in the run-up to the Women’s World Cup.

After the U.S. beat Brazil, Dansby Swanson got a call from his wife and they spoke briefly. He wanted her to “go enjoy this incredible moment” and was “thankful” her parents and best friends were there to witness it.

As for why he wasn’t in Paris, Dansby Swanson said his wife told him not to ask for a few days off because of his responsibilities to the team. The Cubs were four games out of a wild card entering Saturday’s game.

A two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Dansby Swanson knows what it’s like to win a sport’s top prize. He played on Atlanta’s 2021 World Series championship team. Swanson is in his second season with the Cubs after signing a $177 million, seven-year contract.

“I just know what I see and what I feel,” he said. “Just seeing her teammates’ reactions to her and the leadership she brings is truly special. … It’s been a journey that’s really hard to put into words. But I just couldn’t be more thankful for obviously how it’s turned out and obviously she has been able to handle the ups, the downs and everything in between.”

