Live Radio
Home » Sports » Flamengo signs former Brazil…

Flamengo signs former Brazil and Juventus defender Alex Sandro on free transfer

The Associated Press

August 26, 2024, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian club Flamengo signed former Juventus defender Alex Sandro on a free transfer on Monday.

Flamengo said the 33-year-old left-back, who played for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup, signed a contract until the end of 2026.

Alex Sandro hasn’t played since May, when he left Juventus after almost a decade, having won five Serie A titles.

The defender also lifted the Copa America title with Brazil in 2019 and played three matches for Brazil at the last World Cup under coach Tite, who is now in charge of Flamengo.

Flamengo is a contender for the Brazilian league title and is still bidding to win the Brazilian Cup and the Copa Libertadores titles.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up