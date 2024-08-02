Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beats Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics

LYON, Spain (AP) — Fermin Lopez scored a goal in each half and Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach the…

LYON, Spain (AP) — Fermin Lopez scored a goal in each half and Spain beat Japan 3-0 to reach the semifinals of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Abel Ruiz sealed the win late for Spain, the silver medalist three years ago in Toyko.

Spain arrived as one of the favorites but there were doubts surrounding the squad after it failed to win its group following a loss to Egypt. Japan, meanwhile, finished at the top of its group after three straight victories.

Lopez opened the scoring with a low left-footed shot from outside the area in the 11th minute, then used his right foot to add to the lead in the 73rd. Ruiz capped the victory from inside the area after a corner kick in the 86th.

Japan had a first-half goal disallowed for offside on a very tight call determined by video review.

Spain’s road back to the final will now go through Morocco, which reached the last four by routing the United States 4-0 earlier Friday.

