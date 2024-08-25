FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAB 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UAB, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Army, 6 p.m.

FAU at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Temple at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Navy, Noon

Kennesaw St. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Norfolk St. at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon

Army at FAU, Noon

Troy at Memphis, Noon

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 1 0 24 21 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 24 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 California 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 1 21 24 0 1 21 24 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 24, Florida St. 21

SMU 29, Nevada 24

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Elon at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Pittsburgh, Noon

Austin Peay at Louisville, Noon

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt, Noon

Georgia vs. Clemson at Atlanta, Noon

Ohio at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston College at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon

Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.

NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at UCF, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at West Virginia, Noon

S. Dakota St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Towson at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

UNLV at Houston, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at BYU, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Noon

Kansas St. at Tulane, Noon

Baylor at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 31 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 35, New Mexico 31

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

W. Oregon at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 15 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 37, North Alabama 15

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Howard at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

FAU at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Iowa, Noon

Uconn at Maryland, Noon

Indiana St. at Purdue, Noon

Penn St. at West Virginia, Noon

UTEP at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. LSU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

W. Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Akron at Rutgers, Noon

Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon

Texas at Michigan, Noon

Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon

Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Villanova, 6 p.m.

VMI at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Delaware, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UCF, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Maine, 7 p.m.

Elon at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Towson at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Marshall, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Rhode Island at Minnesota, Noon

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Maine at Montana St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Jacksonville St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico St., 10:15 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Merrimack at Uconn, Noon

St. Anselm at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Pittsburgh, Noon

W. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Bowling Green at Penn St., Noon

Akron at Rutgers, Noon

Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 24 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 24, Norfolk St. 23

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 35, Delaware St. 14

Thursday’s Games

Howard at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC Central vs. Alabama St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

SC State at The Citadel, Noon

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Elon at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Northern St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Iowa, Noon

Indiana St. at Purdue, Noon

S. Dakota St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at BYU, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 14 Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 29 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 35 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 35, New Mexico 31

SMU 29, Nevada 24

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 35, Delaware St. 14

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Troy, 7 p.m.

UNLV at Houston, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

CCSU at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Wheeling Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Va. Lynchburg at Wagner, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Dayton, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Wagner at Lehigh, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Edinboro at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Howard, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at TCU, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Texas Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Army, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Navy, Noon

Davidson at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

Wagner at Lehigh, Noon

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Central St. (Ohio) at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Quincy at Drake, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Dayton, Noon

Davidson at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Butler, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

N. Iowa at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Washington at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Drake at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Butler at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Catawba at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Erskine, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 7:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Temple at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia vs. Clemson at Atlanta, Noon

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt, Noon

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

Miami at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Furman at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. LSU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., Noon

Texas at Michigan, Noon

McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

California at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

NC State vs. Tennessee at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at Mercer, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

VMI at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

ETSU at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Samford at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Furman at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

SC State at The Citadel, Noon

Campbell at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Furman, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 26, McNeese St. 23

Thursday’s Games

North American University at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

McNeese St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 23 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 24, Norfolk St. 23

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Little Rock, Ark., 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UAB, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC Central vs. Alabama St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Mercer at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tuskegee at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Savannah St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Lane at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

North Texas at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stony Brook at Marshall, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at Troy, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

James Madison at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Troy at Memphis, Noon

UTSA at Texas State, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Ohio, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at James Madison, 6 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Clemson, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 23 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 37 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 26, McNeese St. 23

SE Missouri 37, North Alabama 15

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Louisville, Noon

Samford at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Utah Tech at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UTEP, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 Uconn 0 0 Umass 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Maryland, Noon

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Merrimack at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

