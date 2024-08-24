Elias Manoel continues to haunt Charlotte in 1-1 draw that extends Red Bulls’ unbeaten run to nine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored his seventh goal in six career matches against Charlotte FC to help the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored his seventh goal in six career matches against Charlotte FC to help the New York Red Bulls earn a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten run to nine.

Karol Swiderski, making just his second start and appearance of the season, notched his second goal on penalty kick in the 13th minute to give Charlotte (10-8-8) a 1-0 lead. The PK was awarded after Kerwin Vargas drew a foul on Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan.

New York (10-4-12) pulled even in the 37th minute when Manoel used Dante Vanzeir’s ninth assist and the third from rookie defender Noah Eile to score for a sixth time this season. Manoel has scored five goals in 53 career appearances against the rest of the league.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with three saves for Charlotte.

Carlos Correa saved three shots for the Red Bulls.

New York posted a 3-1 victory over Charlotte at Red Bull Arena on May 29 and now leads the all-time series 3-1-2. The Red Bulls are on a six-match unbeaten run against Charlotte in all competitions.

Charlotte has lost four in a row at home in all competitions and saw a three-match unbeaten streak end.

The Red Bulls return home to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Charlotte will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

