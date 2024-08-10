Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt becomes first athlete from Africa to win Olympic modern pentathlon gold

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt became the first athlete from Africa to win the Olympic gold medal…

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt became the first athlete from Africa to win the Olympic gold medal in modern pentathlon at the Paris Games on Saturday.

Elgendy had dealt with shoulder injuries since he won the silver medal in Tokyo three years ago. He said he had some nerves after nearly falling from his horse in Friday’s semifinals but was faultless in the show jumping in the final.

“I was in doubt and under stress, under pressure,” Elgendy said. “We were planning for it after yesterday’s riding and we corrected the mistakes.”

Elgendy had a 17-second head start for the laser run — the final event combining distance running and shooting — after his earlier strong showings in the horse-riding, fencing and swimming events.

Elgendy’s lead was never seriously threatened on the laser run, where he won by 13 seconds over Taishu Sato of Japan. Giorgio Malan of Italy captured the bronze. Elgendy’s total score of 1,555 points was a world record.

The Paris Olympics are the last time modern pentathlon will include horse riding as part of its program before it brings in “American Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle courses for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Tokyo gold medalist Joe Choong was an opponent of the change and had been considering retirement. The British athlete said Saturday he will likely carry on for another year and try the obstacle courses before deciding on his future.

Choong placed ninth in the final standings. He was the fastest in swimming and among the best in laser run but couldn’t make up for a disappointing fencing score.

The decision to drop horse riding and bring in obstacle courses was made after a coach on the German team struck a horse during the Tokyo competition, prompting an outcry over animal welfare.

Annika Zillekens, then competing as Annika Schleu, was the rider then and had been in gold-medal contention until the horse, Saint Boy, refused to jump.

Zillekens competed again at the Paris Olympics and announced her retirement after missing out on a place in the final Saturday. She again lost valuable points when her horse refused a fence.

“I think for us, for the older generation, it’s really hard to accept,” Zillekens said. “But I see the younger ones and I see that they have fun in the new format and in the new sport. Me, I will stop.”

The women’s finals are Sunday.

This story has been corrected to show that the bronze medalist’s surname is Giorgio Malan, not Milan.

