Bayer Leverkusen wins German Supercup on penalties after another late goal to secure draw

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is taking its knack for late goals into the new season.

Patrik Schick equalized in the 88th minute to secure a 2-2 draw and Leverkusen went on to defeat Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties in the German Supercup on Saturday.

Though it’s considered the least important title of the season, both teams played as if it were the last.

Referee Tobias Stieler issued a host of yellow cards and sent off Leverkusen debutant Martin Terrier in the first half for an ankle-threatening tackle on Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirović.

Victor Boniface gave Leverkusen an early lead but Enzo Millot replied almost straight away and Stuttgart went on to hit the crossbar and the post.

Germany forward Deniz Undav put Stuttgart ahead 2-1 in the 63rd, a minute after coming on.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent on Schick, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to boost his team’s attacking threat for the final 15 minutes. As so often last season, his move paid off when Schick leveled the score in the 88th.

In the shootout, Leverkusen keeper Lukáš Hrádecký saved Frans Krätzig’s effort before Silas missed the decisive spot kick for Stuttgart.

It was the first German Supercup game without Bayern Munich since 2011. Leverkusen went undefeated as it won the Bundesliga and German Cup last season, while Stuttgart qualified by finishing runner-up in the league.

Ultras from both Leverkusen and Stuttgart boycotted the game, protesting because it meant the teams could not play their German Cup matches this weekend.

German Cup

Nuri Sahin enjoyed a comfortable debut as Borussia Dortmund coach with a 4-1 win over fourth-tier team Phönix Lübeck in the first round.

New signings Pascal Gross, Waldemar Anton, Yan Couto and Maximilian Beier also made their debuts, ushering in a fresh start for a club that reached the Champions League final but disappointed domestically last season.

Sahin, a former Dortmund player, was assistant coach last season. He was promoted to the top position after Edin Terzić stepped down citing the need for a “new era” at the club.

It started well with Gross delivering a corner for Anton to score in the third minute. Emre Can added a penalty in the 31st and Gross set up Julian Brandt for 3-0 before the break.

American defender Obinna Iloka pulled one back but Couto set up Julien Duranville for Dortmund’s fourth in the 62nd.

Bundesliga teams Union Berlin, Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Leipzig — and last season’s finalist Kaiserslautern — all overcame lower-league opposition to progress. Promoted Holstein Kiel also won.

Bayern Munich eased into the second round with a 4-0 win at second division side Ulm on Friday.

