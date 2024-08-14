Dodgers visit the Brewers on 4-game road win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-49, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-52, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-49, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-52, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0); Brewers: Frankie Montas (5-8, 5.10 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -134, Brewers +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has gone 33-24 in home games and 67-52 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .405.

Los Angeles has a 33-27 record in road games and a 71-49 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 32 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 69 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 37 home runs, 65 walks and 86 RBI while hitting .297 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-42 with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: River Ryan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.