Dodgers’ Dave Roberts ejected in 6th after interference call at third base

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected in the sixth inning Wednesday night after coming on the field to argue a call at third base in a 9-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

With Philadelphia down 4-3, Alec Bohm doubled to left and Brandon Marsh grounded into a fielder’s choice to third. Third baseman Kiké Hernández handled the bunt to his left side and threw to Miguel Rojas. Bohm slid and was called safe by third-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, who ruled interference by Rojas.

“He was in front of the bag without the ball and that’s the new obstruction rule,” crew chief Marvin Hudson told a pool reporter. “Plus he was running in front of him to third. He was in front of third without the ball, so he obstructed the runner. The runner didn’t have a lane to get to the bag.”

Roberts disagreed after watching a replay.

“It was an egregious missed call,” the manager said. “That changed the game.”

Rojas was charged with an error. Rojas was incensed and jawed with Wendelstedt as Roberts came out of the dugout.

“He should’ve had that ball in his glove before he stepped in front of the bag,” Hudson said.

Wendelstedt put up his hands indicating that Roberts should stop. He didn’t and Wendelstedt turned his back on Roberts before tossing him. It was Roberts’ 12th career ejection and first this season.

“He went out there to argue the play” Hudson said. “And once you go down that road to argue the play, then you’re ejected because you can’t argue that play.”

Roberts said he only came out to ensure Rojas didn’t do anything to get himself thrown out.

The play was not reviewable under the rules, but Roberts said it should be.

“He got it wrong. That’s just a fact,” he said, adding that Wendelstedt “is a great umpire.”

