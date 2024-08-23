DJ LeMahieu scratched from Yankees’ lineup after being hit with ball in face during warmups

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was hit in the face by a ball while taking…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was hit in the face by a ball while taking grounders at first base during batting practice Friday and later was scratched from the starting lineup ahead of New York’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

LeMahieu was visited by a trainer before he headed into the clubhouse. The Yankees said LeMahieu, who was slated to play first base and bat ninth, was scratched for precautionary reasons.

Rookie Ben Rice replaced LeMahieu at first base and in the No. 9 spot in the batting order.

LeMahieu, in the fourth year of a six-year, $90 million deal, is batting just .189 with two homers and 24 RBIs in 62 games this season.

The 36-year-old, who played for the Rockies from 2012 to 2018, missed the first two months of the season with a fractured right foot. LeMahieu won a batting title with the Yankees in 2020 and another with the Rockies in 2016.

