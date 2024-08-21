Diamondbacks try to sweep 3-game series against the Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-56, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-80, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-56, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-80, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Marlins: Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -167, Marlins +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins looking to sweep their three-game series.

Miami is 24-41 at home and 46-80 overall. The Marlins have a 33-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has a 71-56 record overall and a 34-30 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 24-14 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with a .248 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI. Otto Lopez is 12-for-39 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.