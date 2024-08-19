Diamondbacks take road slide into matchup against the Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-56, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-78, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-56, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-78, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -208, Marlins +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they face the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 46-78 overall and 24-39 in home games. The Marlins have a 27-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 32-30 in road games and 69-56 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 58-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 14 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Marlins. Derek Hill is 10-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 17-for-41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.