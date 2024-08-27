Diamondbacks take on the Mets after Suarez’s 4-hit game

New York Mets (68-63, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-56, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (68-63, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-56, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -116, Mets -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the New York Mets after Eugenio Suarez’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Arizona is 37-26 at home and 75-56 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 37-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 68-63 record overall and a 33-30 record on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 12 triples and 14 home runs while hitting .222 for the Diamondbacks. Suarez is 14-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 62 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 7-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Mets: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.