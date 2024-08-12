Diamondbacks play the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (44-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-53, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (44-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-53, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -233, Rockies +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

Arizona is 34-26 at home and 66-53 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .261, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado is 44-75 overall and 17-43 in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the eighth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .218 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 18-for-41 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers has a .278 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 22 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-40 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .295 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .253 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hand), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

