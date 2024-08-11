Diamondbacks play the Phillies with 2-1 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (69-48, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (65-53, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (69-48, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (65-53, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (8-7, 3.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -118, Phillies -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona has a 65-53 record overall and a 33-26 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .260, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 69-48 record overall and a 31-27 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 16-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks third on the Phillies with 41 extra base hits (14 doubles and 27 home runs). Bryce Harper is 13-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .284 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hand), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

