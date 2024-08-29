Diamondbacks and Mets meet with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (69-64, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-57, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday,…

New York Mets (69-64, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-57, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (8-1, 2.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -125, Mets +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona is 76-57 overall and 38-27 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .434 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

New York has a 34-31 record on the road and a 69-64 record overall. The Mets have hit 169 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Francisco Lindor has 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 78 RBI for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.