DeWanna Bonner scores 29, Marina Mabrey adds 17 as Sun rout Wings 109-91

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 29 points, Marina Mabrey added 17 points in her debut for Connecticut and the Sun beat the Dallas Wings 109-91 Friday night in the return to action for both teams after a monthlong break for the Paris Olympics.

Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for Connecticut (19-6) while Tyasha Harris scored 14 points, Brionna Jones had 12 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa contributed 10 off the bench.

After an 8-0 start by the Wings, Thomas scored Connecticut’s first six points to spark an 11-0 run that was capped by a Bonner 3-pointer. From there, the Sun never trailed again.

Satou Sabally finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in her season debut for Dallas (6-20). The 2023 WNBA Most Improved Player missed the first 25 games of the season due to a shoulder injury sustained while helping Germany qualify for the Olympics.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points, Natasha Howard scored 17 and had 11 rebounds and Teaira McCowan finished with 12 points and seven boards.

Bonner hit four 3-pointers and moved past Tamika Catchings (606) into eighth on the WNBA’s career made 3-pointers list with 608. Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury is the all-time leader with 1,421.

Mabrey and Bonner each scored 13 first-half points as Connecticut built a 50-38 lead at the break.

The Sun set a season high for points in a game and scored the most points by a Wings’ opponent this season. Connecticut shot 38 of 66 (57.6%) from the field, tied its season high with 11 made 3-pointers and tied a franchise record with 30 assists.

The Sun acquired Mabrey, who averaged 14 points per game for Chicago this season, on July 17 in exchange for Connecticut’s 2025 first-round pick, guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026. Connecticut also acquired Chicago’s 2025 second-round pick in the deal.

