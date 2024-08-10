Norway beats Tokyo champion France to clinch the handball gold medal at Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Handball powerhouse Norway beat Tokyo champion France 29-21 in the women’s final at the Paris Games…

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Handball powerhouse Norway beat Tokyo champion France 29-21 in the women’s final at the Paris Games for its third Olympic gold medal, and first since 2012.

Norway’s players jumped with delight and then formed a celebratory huddle before goalkeeper Katrine Lunde grabbed a flag and sprinted around the Paris Bercy Arena with it raised over head.

Henny Reistad once again showed her prolific scoring ability with eight goals from 12 shots.

Stine Bredal Oftedal chipped in with five goals for the two-time defending European champion Norway, which was a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Orlane Kanor top scored with five goals for France, which trailed 15-13 at halftime. It was veteran coach Olivier Krumbholz’s last game in charge. He started the first of his two spells in 1998.

Norway ended Denmark’s reign in women’s handball with gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and has won medals at every Olympics since.

Earlier Saturday, Mie Hoejlund scored five goals as Denmark beat Sweden 30-25 to win the bronze medal.

It was Denmark’s first Olympic medal in women’s handball since winning the last of its three straight Olympic titles in 2004 at Athens.

Sweden’s players consoled their dejected-looking goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen, who sat in front of her goal with her head down after the match. She saved only two of the 17 shots she faced. Sweden’s other goalkeeper, Evelina Eriksson, saved nine from 24.

Nathalie Hagman led Sweden with five goals.

