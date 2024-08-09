Denmark 31, Slovenia 30
|Denmark
|15
|16
|—
|31
|Slovenia
|10
|20
|—
|30
Denmark_M. Jacobsen 6, M. Hansen 5, L. Joergensen 5, M. Gidsel 4, R. Lauge 4, S. Pytlick 4, N. Kirkeloekke 2, M. Saugstrup 1.
Slovenia_D. Bombac 7, A. Vlah 7, B. Janc 4, B. Mackovsek 4, J. Dolenec 3, D. Novak 2, B. Blagotinsek 1, K. Horzen 1, S. Jovicic 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Adam Biro, Hungary. Oliver Kiss, Hungary. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Jovan Popadic, Serbia. Laurent Reveret, France. Joel Delplanque, France.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.