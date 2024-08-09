Denmark 31, Slovenia 30 Denmark 15 16 — 31 Slovenia 10 20 — 30 Denmark_M. Jacobsen 6, M. Hansen 5,…

Denmark 31, Slovenia 30

Denmark 15 16 — 31 Slovenia 10 20 — 30

Denmark_M. Jacobsen 6, M. Hansen 5, L. Joergensen 5, M. Gidsel 4, R. Lauge 4, S. Pytlick 4, N. Kirkeloekke 2, M. Saugstrup 1.

Slovenia_D. Bombac 7, A. Vlah 7, B. Janc 4, B. Mackovsek 4, J. Dolenec 3, D. Novak 2, B. Blagotinsek 1, K. Horzen 1, S. Jovicic 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Adam Biro, Hungary. Oliver Kiss, Hungary. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Jovan Popadic, Serbia. Laurent Reveret, France. Joel Delplanque, France.

