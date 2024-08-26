Dallas hosts Las Vegas after Ogunbowale’s 33-point game

Las Vegas Aces (18-11, 9-7 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-22, 4-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (18-11, 9-7 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-22, 4-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Las Vegas Aces after Arike Ogunbowale scored 33 points in the Dallas Wings’ 113-110 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference play is 4-12. Dallas is the Western leader with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Teaira McCowan averaging 2.6.

The Aces are 9-7 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dallas averages 82.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 82.9 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 86.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 90.9 Dallas allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Wings 104-85 in their last meeting on July 7. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 28 points, and Odyssey Sims led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is shooting 36.6% and averaging 22.3 points for the Wings.

Jackie Young is averaging 17.1 points and five assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 88.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.2 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.