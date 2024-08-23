Cubs take road losing streak into matchup with the Marlins

Chicago Cubs (63-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (46-81, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Chicago Cubs (63-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (46-81, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (3-3, 5.58 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -125, Marlins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 46-81 record overall and a 24-42 record in home games. The Marlins are 27-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has gone 27-36 in road games and 63-65 overall. The Cubs have a 48-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 15 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13-for-39 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 22 home runs while slugging .449. Miguel Amaya is 9-for-34 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .262 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.17 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

