Cubs play the Pirates after Suzuki’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (66-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-69, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-5, 3.07 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -134, Pirates +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Seiya Suzuki’s four-hit game on Monday.

Pittsburgh has a 62-69 record overall and a 32-34 record at home. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.04 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Chicago is 66-66 overall and 30-37 in road games. The Cubs are 48-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 20 home runs, 44 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .280 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Cubs. Miguel Amaya is 14-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

