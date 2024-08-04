Cubs meet the Cardinals with 2-1 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (57-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-59, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (57-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-59, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 4.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (2-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -148, Cardinals +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 2-1.

Chicago has gone 29-26 in home games and 54-59 overall. The Cubs have a 24-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis has a 28-29 record in road games and a 57-54 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 35-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Cardinals are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger leads the Cubs with a .276 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 42 RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with 19 home runs while slugging .408. Masyn Winn is 12-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Mike Siani: day-to-day (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

